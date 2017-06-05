The New ExtraMostBestest Pizza at Lit...

The New ExtraMostBestest Pizza at Little Caesars is the Size of a...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Side note: Little Caesars obviously keeps a linguistics expert on retainer for naming promotions such as these. Anyway, our conversation went downhill from there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Mon AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Mon AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) May 31 John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,574 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC