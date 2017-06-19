The Latest: Phoenix and Tucson tie he...

The Latest: Phoenix and Tucson tie heat records for the date

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A woman walks along a row of misters Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 8 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 9 hr Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Jun 16 Lissette 7
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC