The 17 Best Fourth of July Parties in...

The 17 Best Fourth of July Parties in Phoenix in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

While there's never been any sort of official law or constitutional mandate guaranteeing it, we Americans certainly have a right to party. And you can bet that folks will be exercising that right over the Fourth of July in cities across the country, from sea to shining sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) 2 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 10 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... 12 hr Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 25 Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC