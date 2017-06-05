The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend
In addition to all the normal club nights and DJ gigs happening around Phoenix, a slew of big-name EDM artists and producers are due in town over the next several nights. That includes such folks as Laidback Luke, Kennedy Jones, Autograf, and Nora en Pure, all of whom will be behind the mixers at local venues this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|57 min
|Curious
|64
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|16 hr
|Jake
|3
|Sprint Store Baseline Road
|19 hr
|Tony930
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Jun 3
|Dre Dre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC