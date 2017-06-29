Teen Robbery Crew, Including Girls 12 and 14, Blamed for Pedestrian's Death
Phoenix police say two girls, ages 12 and 14, robbed a woman on the street and jumped in a getaway car that ran red lights, killed a pedestrian and slammed into a city bus. The chaotic incident began at 7:20 a.m. Thursday near Palm Lane and 45th Street.
