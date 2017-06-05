Take Your Summer Yoga Poolside at LUSTRE

Take Your Summer Yoga Poolside at LUSTRE

It's time to get your sweat on! LUSTRE Rooftop Bar is partnering with Sutra Studios to bring back its popular, free rooftop yoga series every Wednesday night through August 30. As part of the "100 Days of Summer" events at LUSTRE, a DJ will be spinning music during the yoga class to go along with monthly music themes including reggae , deep house and music through the decades . Perched on the third-floor pool deck of Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix , LUSTRE is an oasis in the heart of Downtown Phoenix with a pool and cabanas that offer sweeping views of the city skyline, craft cocktails, an energetic vibe and seasonal menu items perfect for enjoying poolside.

