Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave
Salvation Army volunteers Evangeline Ford, left, and Jackie Rifkin, right, restock a cooler with bottles of water at a hydration station for people as they try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix. Salvation Army volunteer Evangeline Ford, left, helps Dianne Barker, right, load up her bag with water as people try to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|11 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC