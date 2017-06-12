Southern Baptists formally condemn US...

Southern Baptists formally condemn US 'alt-right' movement

The Rev William McKissic's resolution to condemn "alt-right" white supremacy was passed at the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Phoenix Southern Baptists have formally condemned the US political movement known as the "alt-right", in a national meeting which was thrown into turmoil after leaders initially refused to take up the issue. Southern Baptists have formally condemned the US political movement known as the "alt-right", in a national meeting which was thrown into turmoil after leaders initially refused to take up the issue.

