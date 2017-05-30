So, What Happened to Plan to Ban School Cops From Asking About Immigration Status?
The school year is almost at an end, and the Phoenix Police Department is still nowhere close to finalizing a policy that would prohibit school resource officers from asking students about their immigration status. They're trying to get the resource officers, sworn law-enforcement officers assigned to public schools, removed from campuses entirely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|5 hr
|Scarlet
|2
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|15 hr
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|Wed
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|May 29
|Mariea888h at gmail
|4
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC