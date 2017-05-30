So, What Happened to Plan to Ban Scho...

So, What Happened to Plan to Ban School Cops From Asking About Immigration Status?

The school year is almost at an end, and the Phoenix Police Department is still nowhere close to finalizing a policy that would prohibit school resource officers from asking students about their immigration status. They're trying to get the resource officers, sworn law-enforcement officers assigned to public schools, removed from campuses entirely.

Phoenix, AZ

