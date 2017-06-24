Signing Paul Millsap isn't that bad of an idea
The topic of how the Suns could potentially improve their roster this offseason has been discussed at length recently about, not only for the short-term, but potentially for the long-term as well. Names such as Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Jimmy Butler, and others have been connected to the Suns this offseason in one way or another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|18 hr
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Ryan J Malone
|Sat
|Ohio
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|Fri
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Jun 20
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Sitara
|9
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC