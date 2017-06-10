Sheriff's Office searching for man in Bartlett Lake
Sheriff's Office searching for man in Bartlett Lake Man went underwater and did not resurface; divers looking for him now Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sfrLeH Go inside the Phoenix Fire Department 911 call center to learn about what's going on when you call 911 in the Phoenix metro area. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com Maricopa County Sheriff's Office divers are searching for the body of a man who went underwater at Bartlett Lake and has not been seen since.
