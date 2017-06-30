Remembering victims of one of the deadliest wildfires in US history

A group of men known as the Granite Mountain Hotshots -- a tight-knit team of experts trained to fight out-of-control wildfires -- died on June 30, 2013 while battling the Yarnell Hill fire, northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. Driven by fierce winds, the fast-moving fire turned and overran the hotshot crew, authorities said, cutting off their evacuation route, according to a state forestry division report.

