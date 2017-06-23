Q&A | Phoenix Downtown Neighborhood Alliance

There are a lot of great things about living in the downtown Phoenix core and one of them is the existence of a group called The Phoenix Downtown Neighborhood Alliance "Where downtown meets its neighbors," this organization provides a way for residents to connect with each other and with the area they call home. According to their mission statement, the Phoenix DNA will "focus on the quality of life and the delivery of services to the neighborhood and advocate on behalf of those who live and work in the area.

