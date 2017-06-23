Protesters in Phoenix call on Sen. Jeff Flake to vote against American Health Care Act
A group of protesters marched into Sen. Jeff Flake's empty Phoenix office and told his staff to call Flake and tell him to vote against the AHCA. Protesters in Phoenix call on Sen. Jeff Flake to vote against American Health Care Act A group of protesters marched into Sen. Jeff Flake's empty Phoenix office and told his staff to call Flake and tell him to vote against the AHCA.
