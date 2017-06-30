Prosecutors bring charges in Phoenix ...

Prosecutors bring charges in Phoenix serial killing case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A former city bus driver has been formally charged with murder in a string of random killings that plagued a Phoenix neighborhood last year. Aaron Saucedo has been jailed since he was indicted in April in another murder case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F 14 hr Ash 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Thu The Truth 16
Public School Problems? Thu HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 Jun 28 Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 28 Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC