Portland Train Stabbings, Mesa Assault Show Need for Security on Buses, Light Rail
Violence on buses and light-rail trains is "rare" in metro Phoenix, but riders need to be aware of potential for trouble, according to Valley Metro. The issue became national news last week after two Good Samaritans were murdered , and a third person wounded, by a white supremacist who had been yelling at a woman on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train.
