Planned Phoenix restaurant tied to sex offender files for 'termination'

15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Monocle bar and restaurant is unlikely to open in Phoenix after it was revealed that a would-be co-owner is a sex offender who violated his parole Planned Phoenix restaurant tied to sex offender files for 'termination' The Monocle bar and restaurant is unlikely to open in Phoenix after it was revealed that a would-be co-owner is a sex offender who violated his parole Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tuBQ4x The Monocle, a restaurant and bar under development just north of downtown Phoenix, features a "Coming Soon" sign at the front of the property. But the restaurant would have had a problem with the application: A sex offender originally was listed as a co-owner.

