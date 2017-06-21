Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee?
Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee? Phoenix weather: Too hot for iced coffee? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sVaR5q Maricopa County Animal Care and Control received ice donations Tuesday morning to help keep the animals in the shelter cool during the heat wave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|chuckles
|1,162
|heat
|13 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Tue
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC