Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Br...

Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix weather: Too hot for Dutch Bros. coffee? Phoenix weather: Too hot for iced coffee? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sVaR5q Maricopa County Animal Care and Control received ice donations Tuesday morning to help keep the animals in the shelter cool during the heat wave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr chuckles 1,162
heat 13 hr Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Tue OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Jun 18 Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC