Phoenix to Pay $1.5 Million to Family of Rumain Brisbon, Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police
Rumain Brisbon had just pulled into the parking lot of his North Phoenix apartment complex on a December day in 2014 and gotten out of the car when a police officer confronted him. What happened next is disputed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public School Problems?
|13 hr
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|Jun 27
|Roger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC