Phoenix Settles With Female Police Officer Who Alleged Gender Discrimination

On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council will vote to approve a $75,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed by Phoenix police officer Agnes Milbourn over allegations of gender discrimination in the police force. Milbourn's suit, originally filed in January 2016, is focused on the behavior of one specific officer - Sergeant Giogi Chiappo, who was her direct supervisor between 2011 and 2013.

