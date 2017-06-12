Phoenix rally protests LGBT discrimination
Phoenix rally protests LGBT discrimination A Phoenix rally organized to fight federal "effortsa to persecute and to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals" drew hundreds Sunday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sSzNXP Dominic Carbajal and Brent Beauchamp cheer during the Equality Rally for Unity and Pride at Heritage & Science Park in Phoenix, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Andreevich
|127
|F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl...
|8 hr
|ABC15AZ
|1
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|12 hr
|Joe
|408
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Sun
|DINA
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Well Well
|193,153
|Armpit Airline
|Sun
|house of detention
|3
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|Sat
|BudleyDooright
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC