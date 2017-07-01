Phoenix police: Home invasion turns d...

Phoenix police: Home invasion turns deadly when resident, attackers exchange gunfire

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Two people invaded the home near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Friday, prompting the homeowner to exchange gunfire with the suspects. Phoenix police: Home invasion turns deadly when resident, attackers exchange gunfire Two people invaded the home near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Friday, prompting the homeowner to exchange gunfire with the suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F 5 hr Ash 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Thu The Truth 16
Public School Problems? Thu HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Jun 28 Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 Jun 28 Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 28 Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... Jun 28 Roger 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC