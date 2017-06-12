Phoenix piano teacher arrested for child pornography
PHOENIX - A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.
