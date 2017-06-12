Phoenix piano teacher arrested for ch...

Phoenix piano teacher arrested for child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - A Phoenix piano teacher and his husband were arrested on Tuesday for possessing images and videos of child pornography. The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a search warrant at the couple's residence in north Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blessed Father's Celebration 7 hr A Proud Son 1
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! 18 hr Utican 1
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) 21 hr Katie 8
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Thu Hetero Dude 13
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Curious 67
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Wed Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC