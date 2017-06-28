Phoenix OKs plan to change racially c...

Phoenix OKs plan to change racially charged street names without homeowner approval

14 hrs ago

Phoenix can now rename streets with "offensive or derogatory" titles even if the majority of affected property owners oppose the change. Phoenix OKs plan to change racially charged street names without homeowner approval Phoenix can now rename streets with "offensive or derogatory" titles even if the majority of affected property owners oppose the change.

