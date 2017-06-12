Phoenix mayor wants to change controv...

Phoenix mayor wants to change controversial street names despite homeowner opposition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is creating a policy so the city can rename streets with racially insensitive names without the support of homeowners. Phoenix mayor wants to change controversial street names despite homeowner opposition Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is creating a policy so the city can rename streets with racially insensitive names without the support of homeowners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) 3 hr Nancy 407
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Sun DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Well Well 193,153
Armpit Airline Sun house of detention 3
News Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu... Sat BudleyDooright 2
Joe Bonamassa? Jun 10 Uticant 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Jun 10 PrairieHippy 51
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC