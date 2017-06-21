Phoenix man trying to save his dog is bit by rattlesnake, but pooch still gets treats - twice A man saved his dog from being bit by a snake on Monday morning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2travQZ Go inside the Phoenix Fire Department 911 call center to learn about what's going on when you call 911 in the Phoenix metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.