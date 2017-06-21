Alan Matthew Champagne was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, officials said. Phoenix man convicted of 2011 double murder, burying bodies in mom's backyard Alan Matthew Champagne was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, officials said.

