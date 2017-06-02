Phoenix local music picks for June: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Authority Zero and more
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Authority Zero return with new material in a month that also brings release shows from Jerusafunk and Rival Coast. Phoenix local music picks for June: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Authority Zero and more Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and Authority Zero return with new material in a month that also brings release shows from Jerusafunk and Rival Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|Wed
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,157
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|May 29
|Mariea888h at gmail
|4
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|are the goodwill stores really nonprofit? what ... (Jan '15)
|May 28
|tim bennett
|14
|Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy shares secrets o... (Mar '12)
|May 27
|bomara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC