Phoenix, Glendale firefighters douse fire at Estrella Middle School
Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale put out a blaze Friday night that erupted at the exterior of a West Valley junior high where a new roof was being installed. Phoenix, Glendale firefighters douse fire at Estrella Middle School Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale put out a blaze Friday night that erupted at the exterior of a West Valley junior high where a new roof was being installed.
