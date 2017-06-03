Phoenix, Glendale firefighters douse ...

Phoenix, Glendale firefighters douse fire at Estrella Middle School

Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale put out a blaze Friday night that erupted at the exterior of a West Valley junior high where a new roof was being installed. Phoenix, Glendale firefighters douse fire at Estrella Middle School Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale put out a blaze Friday night that erupted at the exterior of a West Valley junior high where a new roof was being installed.

