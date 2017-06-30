Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio accused of 'intimidation' in Phoenix council race
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio accused of 'intimidation' in Phoenix council race Council candidate Kevin Patterson, who is challenging DiCiccio's council seat, accused DiCiccio of "attempted threats and intimidation." Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tz6RaL Currently, only one incumbent running for re-election to the Phoenix City Council faces opposition in the Aug. 29 election.
