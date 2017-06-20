Phoenix Center for the Arts' Beta Dance Festival
Phoenix Center for the Arts will present its fourth annual Beta Dance Festival, an evening of new and exciting dance choreography, June 23 and 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. By providing the opportunity for local dance artists to produce and perform their own innovative and captivating works, Beta seeks to introduce Phoenix's dance community and its supporters to some of the Valley's best emerging talent in an effort to grow and cultivate the Phoenix dance scene. The event was created out of an increased need in the community for dance opportunities.
