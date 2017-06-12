PD: Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Phoenix police said officers responded to an apartment complex near 29th Street and Greenway Road on Friday morning for ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|7 hr
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|18 hr
|Utican
|1
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|21 hr
|Katie
|8
|Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Hetero Dude
|13
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Curious
|67
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Lissette
|234
|Marion ky and Surrounding
|Wed
|NotMySon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC