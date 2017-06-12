PD: Man dead after shooting in north ...

PD: Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:23AM MST expiring June 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Phoenix police said officers responded to an apartment complex near 29th Street and Greenway Road on Friday morning for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blessed Father's Celebration 7 hr A Proud Son 1
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! 18 hr Utican 1
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) 21 hr Katie 8
News Ask Ken: 'Cheyenne' star Clint Walker still sta... (Feb '11) Thu Hetero Dude 13
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Wed Curious 67
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Wed Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 15 at 10:28AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC