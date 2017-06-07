Owners of home destroyed in freak Gil...

Owners of home destroyed in freak Gilbert plane crash may sue town

19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The owners of the Gilbert home destroyed by a freak place crash plan to sue the town for its negligence. The plane was part of the town's annual Constitution Fair.

Phoenix, AZ

