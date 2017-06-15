One More Try: Phoenix Issues RFP for ...

One More Try: Phoenix Issues RFP for Historic Knipe House

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

There are few structures with a history that match the Leighton G. Knipe House . We're not talking "back in the day" of early 1900's when it was built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! 10 min Utican 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Wed Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue HotnPhx 1,160
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Tue Andreevich 127
F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl... Mon ABC15AZ 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) Mon Joe 408
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC