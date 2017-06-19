Now Open: Dust Cutter "Modern Saloon" in Downtown Phoenix
When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out - and let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened, sampling a few items, and satisfying curiosities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heat
|3 hr
|Bert
|1
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|19 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|Mon
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC