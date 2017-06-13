Murder trial begins for woman in Ame Deal's 2011 footlocker death
Sammantha Allen and her husband, John Allen, are charged with the murder of Ame Deal, who suffocated after she was locked in a shallow bin overnight. Murder trial begins for woman in Ame Deal's 2011 footlocker death Sammantha Allen and her husband, John Allen, are charged with the murder of Ame Deal, who suffocated after she was locked in a shallow bin overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|nomorebs
|126
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Joe
|408
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Sun
|DINA
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Well Well
|193,153
|Armpit Airline
|Sun
|house of detention
|3
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|Sat
|BudleyDooright
|2
|Joe Bonamassa?
|Jun 10
|Uticant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC