Murder trial begins for woman in Ame ...

Murder trial begins for woman in Ame Deal's 2011 footlocker death

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Sammantha Allen and her husband, John Allen, are charged with the murder of Ame Deal, who suffocated after she was locked in a shallow bin overnight. Murder trial begins for woman in Ame Deal's 2011 footlocker death Sammantha Allen and her husband, John Allen, are charged with the murder of Ame Deal, who suffocated after she was locked in a shallow bin overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) 1 hr nomorebs 126
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) 2 hr Joe 408
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Sun DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Well Well 193,153
Armpit Airline Sun house of detention 3
News Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu... Sat BudleyDooright 2
Joe Bonamassa? Jun 10 Uticant 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC