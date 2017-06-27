Mom delivers baby boy on Spirit fligh...

Mom delivers baby boy on Spirit flight, gets 21 years of free flights

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Cristina Penton earned her family 21 years worth of free flights on Spirit Airlines. All she had to do was give birth mid-flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) 16 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr HotnPhx 1,166
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Mon Diagnostica 44
Weather Mon anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 25 Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,636 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC