Mom delivers baby boy on Spirit flight, gets 21 years of free flights
Cristina Penton earned her family 21 years worth of free flights on Spirit Airlines. All she had to do was give birth mid-flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,166
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|Tue
|Roger
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 25
|Nick meds
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC