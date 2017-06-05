Missing Phoenix Woman's Boyfriend Charged With Murder; No Body Yet
Phoenix police say Christine Mustafa, a 34-year-old Phoenix woman who has been missing a month, was murdered and they have enough evidence to hold her boyfriend in jail. Mustafa was last seen in the area of North 20th Place and East Robin Lane on May 10 around 3 p.m. She was last heard from in the early hours the next day.
