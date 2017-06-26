Milestone 2,000th BRE visit for partn...

Milestone 2,000th BRE visit for partners in the Phoenix Forward initiative

We travel the Valley reaching out directly to business owners, listening to their challenges and future plans and connecting them to the resources they need. As the partners in the Phoenix Forward initiative have recently eclipsed 2,000 total visits helping Phoenix area businesses expand, connect to resources and navigate regulations and policies, it's worth noting the numerous successes empowered by strong collaboration between the four partners: the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, City of Phoenix , Maricopa County and the Arizona Commerce Authority .

