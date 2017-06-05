Meet with Qatar's main opposition figures
There have also been regular citizens who opposed the Qatari regime for years and who fled the country to escape from the regimes' crackdown. Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani In the wake of the crisis between Qatar and other Arab countries in late May following the offensive statements made by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani after the conclusion of the American-Islamic summit on May 21, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al-Thani publicly expressed his dismay of the action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|house of detention
|193,152
|Armpit Airline
|2 hr
|house of detention
|3
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|7 hr
|BudleyDooright
|2
|Joe Bonamassa?
|15 hr
|Uticant
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sat
|PrairieHippy
|51
|original and novelty documents to travel
|Fri
|denisberry
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC