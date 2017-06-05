May 2017 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix
May was a rough month for Metro Phoenix restaurants, with one closure after another, including one of the city's most historic spots. However, all is not lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People who lie in court
|21 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
|Daniel Knight (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Dre Dre
|3
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06)
|May 31
|John doe
|197
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 31
|chuckles
|1,157
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC