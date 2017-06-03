Man sentenced to 13 years for fatally...

Man sentenced to 13 years for fatally shooting teen at Phoenix party

Dillon Archuleta was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Jesse Abrega, who was shot while at a party in Phoenix. Man sentenced to 13 years for fatally shooting teen at Phoenix party Dillon Archuleta was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Jesse Abrega, who was shot while at a party in Phoenix.

