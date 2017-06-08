Live-work art studios in downtown Pho...

Live-work art studios in downtown Phoenix fetch $1.5M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The Combine Studios in downtown Phoenix have sold for $1.5 million. The property is home to live-work artists studios including some used by the Arizona State University Art Museum for its international artists in residency program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sprint Store Baseline Road 3 hr Tony930 1
medication 17 hr anthonybrandon 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC