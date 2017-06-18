Laudato Si'' two years later: Parishes throughout diocese continue to ...
In the release, Bishop Oscar CantAo of Los Cruces said the USCCB, "along with Pope Francis and the entire Catholic Church, has consistently upheld the Paris agreement as an important international mechanism to promote environmental stewardship and encourage climate change mitigation." Bishop CantAo, who is the chairman of the USCCB Committee on Justice and Peace , called the president's decision "deeply troubling."
