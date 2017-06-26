Jury has verdict for Phoenix woman in...

Jury has verdict for Phoenix woman in death of young cousin

18 hrs ago

Jurors say they have a verdict in the murder trial of an Arizona woman charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was locked in a small plastic storage box. The jury was set to announce its decision on Monday afternoon in the case against Sammantha Allen, who is accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

