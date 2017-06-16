Jurors see video of Phoenix woman adm...

Jurors see video of Phoenix woman admitting Ame Deal was placed in footlocker

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A woman charged in the death of Ame Deal told police she knew the girl had been placed in the footlocker where she was found dead, a video shows. Jurors see video of Phoenix woman admitting Ame Deal was placed in footlocker A woman charged in the death of Ame Deal told police she knew the girl had been placed in the footlocker where she was found dead, a video shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona???? Get outta here!!!! 7 hr Utican 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Wed Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding Wed NotMySon 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 13 HotnPhx 1,160
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Jun 13 Andreevich 127
F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl... Jun 12 ABC15AZ 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) Jun 12 Joe 408
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 15 at 10:28AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC