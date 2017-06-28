Jurors consider death penalty after P...

Jurors consider death penalty after Phoenix double-murder conviction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Alan Champagne is facing the death penalty after he was convicted in the Phoenix double murder of Philmon Tapaha and Brandi Hoffner. Jurors consider death penalty after Phoenix double-murder conviction Alan Champagne is facing the death penalty after he was convicted in the Phoenix double murder of Philmon Tapaha and Brandi Hoffner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 11 hr Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 11 hr Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 11 hr Roger 1
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,547 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC