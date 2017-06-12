Juan Martinez Gets More Time to Mull Death Penalty for Serial Street Shooter Suspect

Deputy County Attorney Juan Martinez has been granted more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty for suspect Aaron Juan Saucedo for the first murder that police say kicked off the Serial Street Shooter slayings, according to court filings reviewed this week. More than a month has passed since the Phoenix Police Department named Saucedo, 23, as the man responsible for a dozen shootings and nine deaths in 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.