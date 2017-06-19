Joe Arpaio on trial over immigration actions echoing Trump's
In this Feb. 4, 2009 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together in Tent City in Phoenix for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|58 min
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|6 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|Nick meds
|1
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Sat
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,165
|Jimmy Tabler
|Fri
|Rider
|1
|heat
|Jun 21
|Bert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC