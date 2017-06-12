'Jesus never complained about 'racism...

'Jesus never complained about 'racism': Richard Spencer blasts...

Richard Spencer, the leader of the "alt-right," responded Wednesday to the Southern Baptist Convention's vote to condemn the political movement at an annual convention in Phoenix, Arizona. In his response, he referenced Jesus, Paul and questioned whether or not the convention had read the Bible.

